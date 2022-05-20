ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
ASC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
ASL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.72%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
GGL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.16%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PRL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.05%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.65%)
SNGP 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
TREET 29.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.52%)
YOUW 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 14,910 Increased By 12.9 (0.09%)
KSE100 43,101 Increased By 117.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,367 Increased By 17 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ex-Bank of England governor King says central banks share blame for inflation

Reuters 20 May, 2022

LONDON: Former Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said on Friday that central banks including the BoE are to blame for the current surge in inflation to its highest in 40 years, after doing too much quantitative easing during the pandemic.

King headed Britain’s central bank from 2003 to 2013, and oversaw the start of its QE programme in March 2009 during the global financial crisis.

But in more recent years he has criticised the scale of central bank asset purchases, which were funded by newly-created money.

“When you get an intellectual mistake in policy, and you allow inflation to rise, if you’re then hit by bad luck – which is what happened in the 1970s and is happening now - it becomes a very unpleasant outcome,” he said in remarks to Sky News.

British consumer price inflation was at its 2% target as recently as July, but hit a 40-year high of 9.0% in April, and inflation in the United States rose to its highest since 1981 at 8.5% in March.

Pound falls as UK inflation hits 40-year high

While central banks point to supply-chain difficulties and a surge in energy prices, worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, critics say inflation is also evidence of too much monetary and fiscal stimulus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A leading contender to head Canada’s Conservatives, Pierre Poilievre, has threatened to sack the Bank of Canada’s governor if he wins a national election in 2025.

Some lawmakers from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government - under growing pressure over the cost of living - have also raised doubts about the BoE’s leadership.

King, who is now an independent member of Britain’s upper house of parliament, and sits on its economic affairs committee, said there had been “a failure of the economics profession”.

Few economists have pointed to central bank money-printing as being a major cause of the current inflation surge.

King also warned BoE interest rates might need to rise well above the 2% level which some economists see as a peak.

“It takes tough action. And it’s not a pleasant period through which we’re going to have to go,” he said.

Bank of England UK inflation Mervyn King

Comments

1000 characters

Ex-Bank of England governor King says central banks share blame for inflation

ECP de-seats PTI dissident MPAs who voted for Hamza as Punjab CM

Defence cooperation between Pakistan, Turkey to deepen ties: PM Shehbaz

Pharma giant GSK says ‘no basis' for paracetamol bribe allegations

‘Emergency economic plan’ unveiled

FM Bilawal to visit China on Saturday

Jul-April FDI falls 1.6% year-on-year to $1.46bn

Miftah asks multinationals to present export plan in exchange for tax breaks

High-profile criminal cases: Apex court bars transfers, new appointments

Punjab CM election saga: LHC issues notice to Hamza, others

Subsidy to zero-rated sectors: MoC seeks Rs32bn grant for Power Div

Read more stories