European markets rebound at open

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets rebounded at the open on Friday, after sinking the previous day as decades-high inflation sparked recession fears.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index rallied 1.3 percent to 7,399.77 points compared with Thursday’s close, aided by news of recovering UK retail sales.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index won 1.0 percent to 14,024.05 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.5 percent to 6,305.99.