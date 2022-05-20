ANL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
European markets rebound at open

AFP 20 May, 2022

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets rebounded at the open on Friday, after sinking the previous day as decades-high inflation sparked recession fears.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index rallied 1.3 percent to 7,399.77 points compared with Thursday’s close, aided by news of recovering UK retail sales.

European markets sink at open in global selloff

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index won 1.0 percent to 14,024.05 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.5 percent to 6,305.99.

European stock markets

