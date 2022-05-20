ANL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
ASC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
ASL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.34%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.01%)
FNEL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
GGGL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.18%)
GGL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
GTECH 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 2.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.16%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.46%)
PTC 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.3%)
TELE 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TPL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
TPLP 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
TREET 30.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.54%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.97%)
UNITY 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
WAVES 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.18%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.94%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BR100 4,290 Increased By 17.7 (0.41%)
BR30 14,957 Increased By 60.1 (0.4%)
KSE100 43,099 Increased By 115.1 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,395 Increased By 45 (0.28%)
Tokyo shares end higher

AFP 20 May, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended higher on Friday, reversing overnight falls on Wall Street as bargain-hunting purchases offset risk-off sentiment among investors.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index surged 1.27 percent, or 336.19 points, at 26,739.03, while the broader Topix index added 0.93 percent, or 17.29 points, to 1,877.37.

The dollar stood at 127.94 yen against 127.80 yen in New York on Thursday.

The surge came as a natural rebound after Japan’s blue chip shares dropped on Thursday, analysts said.

“A broad range of shares attracted buyers from early trade on a rebound from the deep loss of the previous session,” Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Tokyo stocks open higher extending US gains

China’s decision on Friday to cut a key interest rate to boost its economy also brightened the global market’s sentiment, lifting Asian and Japanese shares.

“On the back of rising US futures market as well as Asian shares, the Nikkei gradually and steadily rose through the closing bell,” Okasan said.

A broad range of shares advanced in Tokyo.

Major shipping firm Nippon Yusen surged 3.74 percent to 9,990 yen. Sony Group added 1.19 percent to 11,525 yen. Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing added 2.53 percent to 59,630 yen.

SoftBank Group added 3.50 percent to 5,232 yen. Nintendo rose 0.22 percent to 59,290 yen.

Toyota rose 2.14 percent to 2,048.0 yen. Advantest, which produces testing kits for semiconductors, added 1.16 percent to 8,710 yen.

Tokyo stocks

