Rupee sees no respite, slips to 201 in inter-bank trading

Diving past the 200 per dollar mark, the rupee failed to take a breather on Friday and fell to 201 against the greenback in the inter-bank market during intra-day trading. This was in part down to lack of clarity on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) front and looming political and economic uncertainty.

Talks between the global lender and Pakistan are underway to revive a $6 billion bailout programme, which is expected to provide a cushion to the dwindling economy and falling rupee.

But the foreign exchange market appeared to brush off this update as well as strong current account data for the month of April 2022, and the downtrend in the local currency persisted.

The local currency has been falling since April 30 as panic over depleting foreign exchange reserves, suspension of the IMF programme and continuation of fuel subsidy eroded market confidence.

It was also revealed on Thursday that foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $145 million between May 6 to May 13 to stand at $10.16 billion, with the level staying at less than 1.5 months of import cover.

Pak-Kuwait Investment Company Head of Research Samiullah Tariq told Business Recorder that the sole reason behind the current rupee fall was economic and political uncertainty.

“If the rupee is still on a decline despite a robust current account number, then it is only due to turbulence in the economy,” he said. “Moreover, lack of developments regarding the resumption of the IMF programme has depleted the confidence in the foreign exchange market.”

Echoing his views, Ismail Iqbal Securities Head of Research Fahad Rauf said lack of clarity over the direction of economy was hammering the local currency.

The rupee’s decline comes amid conflicting statements from the coalition government. One segment says that the leadership would prefer to step down rather than raise fuel prices while another segment says that the government will complete its term.

Speaking to Business Recorder, Rauf said: “There is a lot of confusion and this is expected to affect the IMF talks.”

But he was of the opinion that receding foreign exchange reserves were having little to no impact on the rupee’s value because they have been on a downtrend for a long time and the decline was flattening now.