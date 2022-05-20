ANL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
ASC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
ASL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.34%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.01%)
FNEL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
GGGL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.18%)
GGL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
GTECH 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 2.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.16%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.46%)
PTC 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.3%)
TELE 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TPL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
TPLP 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
TREET 30.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.54%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.97%)
UNITY 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
WAVES 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.18%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.94%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BR100 4,290 Increased By 17.7 (0.41%)
BR30 14,957 Increased By 60.1 (0.4%)
KSE100 43,099 Increased By 115.1 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,395 Increased By 45 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares jump over 2% as auto, metal stocks rally

Reuters 20 May, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose over 2% on Friday, putting benchmark indexes on course for their first weekly gain in six as auto and metal stocks and strength in broader Asian equities helped markets bounce back from their worst session in nearly three months.

The NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 2.18% to 16,153.30 by 0517 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 2.19% to 53,947.66, after shedding more than 2.6% in the previous session on inflation jitters.

“After yesterday’s significant downward move, we are seeing some kind of a relief rally,” said Narendra Solanki, head of equity research at Anand Rathi Investment Services.

Indian shares drop over 2% on inflation worries, IT leads losses

“The market will continue to remain volatile because global factors are still having a centre stage and we are also at the fag end of the results reason.”

Global equities have been under pressure from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, prospects of bigger interest rate hikes to contain surging inflation, and the supply chain crisis which has been worsened by China’s zero-COVID policy.

On Friday, metal prices firmed and Asian stocks advanced after China cut a key lending rate to support its economy.

In Mumbai, all 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 index were trading higher and nearly all Nifty sub-indexes climbed. The Nifty auto index, realty index and metal index gained more than 3% each.

Among individual stocks, Ashok Leyland jumped more than 8% after the truck and bus maker late on Thursday reported an over three-fold increase in profit for the March quarter.

Godrej Consumer Products fell as much as 4.2% after the personal and household care products maker reported March-quarter profit below analysts’ estimates.

Steel products maker Welspun Corp surged 10.3% to hit its highest since February 2020, after the company won an order worth over 50 billion rupees ($644.95 million).

One 97 Communications, parent of digital payments firm Paytm, rose 2.8% ahead of its quarterly earnings results.

India stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares jump over 2% as auto, metal stocks rally

Jul-April FDI falls 1.6% year-on-year to $1.46bn

Miftah asks multinationals to present export plan in exchange for tax breaks

High-profile criminal cases: Apex court bars transfers, new appointments

Subsidy to zero-rated sectors: MoC seeks Rs32bn grant for Power Div

Meeting economic challenges top priority, says Bilawal

Pakistan Steel Mills: Meeting held with pre-qualified bidders, PC

LPTL seeks permanent exemption from IFRS-9

PM issues list of 38 items

4 additional cargoes of LNG, five cargoes of furnace oil arranged

Fuel shortage, technical faults: NPCC confirms 5,000MW power out of system

Read more stories