ANL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
ASC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
ASL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.34%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.01%)
FNEL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
GGGL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.18%)
GGL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
GTECH 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 2.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.16%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.46%)
PTC 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.3%)
TELE 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TPL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
TPLP 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
TREET 30.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.54%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.97%)
UNITY 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
WAVES 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.18%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.94%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BR100 4,290 Increased By 17.7 (0.41%)
BR30 14,957 Increased By 60.1 (0.4%)
KSE100 43,099 Increased By 115.1 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,395 Increased By 45 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open higher

AFP 20 May, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday despite falls on Wall Street as bargain-hunting purchases offset some risk-off sentiment among investors.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.14 percent, or 36.47 points, at 26,439.31 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.03 percent, or 0.49 points, at 1,860.57.

“Investors will stay cautious today on uncertainty over the US economy… but shares are likely to be bought because of their affordability,” Mizuho Securities said in a note.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.8 percent, while the broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.6 percent. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.3 percent.

In Tokyo trading, shipping companies were higher, with Nippon Yusen Kaisha soaring 3.21 percent to 9,940 yen and Mitsui OSK Lines jumping 2.57 percent to 3,380 yen.

Tokyo shares open lower tracking US losses

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing climbed 0.63 percent to 58,530 yen while SoftBank Group rose 1.72 percent to 5,142 yen.

Tokyo Gas dropped 2.63 percent to 2,587 yen after the Nikkei business daily reported the firm will raise gas prices for the 11th straight month. Osaka Gas tumbled 2.21 percent to 2,433 yen.

The dollar fetched 127.96 yen, against 127.80 yen in New York on Thursday.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks open higher

Jul-April FDI falls 1.6% year-on-year to $1.46bn

Miftah asks multinationals to present export plan in exchange for tax breaks

High-profile criminal cases: Apex court bars transfers, new appointments

Subsidy to zero-rated sectors: MoC seeks Rs32bn grant for Power Div

Meeting economic challenges top priority, says Bilawal

Pakistan Steel Mills: Meeting held with pre-qualified bidders, PC

LPTL seeks permanent exemption from IFRS-9

PM issues list of 38 items

4 additional cargoes of LNG, five cargoes of furnace oil arranged

Fuel shortage, technical faults: NPCC confirms 5,000MW power out of system

Read more stories