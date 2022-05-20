ANL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
ASL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.34%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.72%)
FNEL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
GGGL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.18%)
GGL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
GTECH 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 2.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.16%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.46%)
PTC 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.96%)
TELE 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TPL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
TPLP 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
TREET 30.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.54%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.97%)
UNITY 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
WAVES 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.18%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BR100 4,289 Increased By 16.1 (0.38%)
BR30 14,956 Increased By 58.8 (0.39%)
KSE100 43,099 Increased By 115.1 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,395 Increased By 45 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

U.S. power and natgas prices soar during spring heatwave

Reuters 20 May, 2022

U.S. spot power and natural gas prices soared on Thursday to their highest a year or more in several parts of the country as consumers cranked up air conditioners to escape an early spring heatwave.

Even before the latest heat, gas futures were trading near a 13-year high as much higher prices in Europe and Asia kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas exports strong, especially since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

In Pennsylvania, next-day power at the PJM West hub and gas at the Dominion South hub rose to their highest since the February freeze in 2021.

AccuWeather forecast high temperatures in Philadelphia would jump from 79 Fahrenheit (26.1 Celsius) on Thursday to 87 on Friday and 95 on Saturday. The city’s normal high is 75.

In Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the grid for most of the state, forecast demand would peak at a monthly record on Thursday.

ERCOT said the grid had enough resources to meet demand.

At the start of the current heatwave, however, ERCOT was forced to urge conservation on May 13 after several power plants shut unexpectedly, causing real-time prices to soar over $4,000 per megawatt hour (MWh).

AccuWeather said high temperatures in Houston hit the 90s F every day since May 14 and will remain at those levels through Saturday. The city’s normal high is 87.

ERCOT forecast demand would hit 72,424 megawatts (MW) on Thursday, topping the current May record of 70,804 MW on Tuesday.

All districts: Preparations for solar energy supply equipment outlets completed

In Louisiana, next-day gas at the Henry Hub benchmark jumped to its highest since hitting a record during the 2021 February freeze.

In Northern California, next-day gas at the PG&E Citygate rose to its highest since February 2019 for a second day in a row after a compressor failure on May 16 forced Gas Transmission Northwest to limit gas flows from Canada to the Pacific Northwest.

asia Europe gas prices Heatwave U.S. spot power

Comments

1000 characters

U.S. power and natgas prices soar during spring heatwave

Jul-April FDI falls 1.6% year-on-year to $1.46bn

Miftah asks multinationals to present export plan in exchange for tax breaks

High-profile criminal cases: Apex court bars transfers, new appointments

Subsidy to zero-rated sectors: MoC seeks Rs32bn grant for Power Div

Meeting economic challenges top priority, says Bilawal

Pakistan Steel Mills: Meeting held with pre-qualified bidders, PC

LPTL seeks permanent exemption from IFRS-9

PM issues list of 38 items

4 additional cargoes of LNG, five cargoes of furnace oil arranged

Fuel shortage, technical faults: NPCC confirms 5,000MW power out of system

Read more stories