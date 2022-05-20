PM issues list of 38 items

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Office has issued a list of 38 items whose import was banned by the government. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that “my decision to ban import of luxury items will save the country precious foreign exchange. We will practice austerity and financially stronger people must lead in this effort so that the less privileged among us do not have to bear this burden inflicted on them by the previous government”.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that the government has imposed a ban on mobile phones, home appliances, fruits and dry fruits (except from Afghanistan), crockery, private weapons and ammunition, shoes, chandeliers and lighting (except Energy Savers), headphones and loudspeakers, sauces, ketchup, etc, doors and window frames, travelling bags and suitcases, sanitary ware, fish and frozen fish, carpets (except from Afghanistan), preserved fruits, tissue paper, furniture, shampoos, automobiles, confectionary, luxury mattresses and sleeping bags, jams and jelly, cornflakes, bathroom ware/ toiletries, heaters/ blowers, sunglasses, kitchenware, aerated water, frozen meat, juices, pasta, etc, ice cream, cigarettes, shaving goods, luxury leather apparel, musical instruments, saloon items such as hair dryers, etc, and chocolates.

