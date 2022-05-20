No one will be able to control situation ‘if anything happens’ to Imran: Umar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Asad Umar categorically said Thursday that the government is fully responsible for the security arrangements of the PTI Jalsas, and “no one would be able to control the situation if anything happens to former prime minister Imran Khan”.

Speaking at a presser along with the PTI leaders, Omar Ayub and Ali Zaidi, he said that the government must ensure foolproof security to the PTI chairman, and any negligence in this would not be tolerated.

He said that “people who make decisions should listen carefully that history doesn’t forgive anyone”, adding, “If you don’t decide now, the history will not forgive you”.

“Much has been achieved...the nation stands by their leader Imran Khan and they have decided not to bow down before anyone except Allah almighty,” he added.

Pakistan one step from Sri Lanka: Umar

He further stated that people from Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will reach Islamabad for the long march, adding that representation from Sindh and Balochistan will also be seen as the people of Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, and Quetta would take to the streets in their respective cities.

Turning his guns towards the incumbent government, Umar said that the people of Karachi should ask MQM-P about the amount of electricity the centre was providing to the city last year in comparison to the amount of electricity being provided by the centre now.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI leader Omar Ayub said that every sector of Islamabad is witnessing power load-shedding which is appalling.

“The major cities of the country are facing hours long load-shedding and this is nothing but incompetence of the imported regime which has miserably failed to manage things,” he added.

Former maritime minister Ali Zaidi took a jibe at Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, saying the way he conducted himself during his trip to the US shows he is still a kid.

“Look at the way this kid [Bilawal] represented Pakistan in the US,” he said while referring to the recent meeting of Foreign Minister Bilawal meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He said that fresh and immediate elections are the only way forward to steer the country out of the prevailing political crisis.

“The sooner you go for po0lls the better it would be,” he declared.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022