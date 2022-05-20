Imran says will give call for ‘long march’ today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Thursday that he would give the call for a long march onto Islamabad on Friday (today). Addressing a group of young people at the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa House, he said that he would announce his call for the much-awaited long march onto Islamabad during his address in Multan today (Friday).

“Multan will be the last public gathering before the march towards Islamabad begins. The march towards Islamabad will be for real freedom,” he said, adding the PTI’s goal of a fresh election is now near.

“We do not want an ‘imported government’ but ‘freedom’ via elections,” Khan said, adding, “A sea of people would not leave capital unless Shehbaz Sharif-led ‘imported’ government announces the date for fresh elections in the country”.

Meanwhile, some 200 the PTI workers from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have o camped outside Khan’s Bani Gala residence to foil any possible arrest of their leaders ahead of his grand public gathering in Multan.

The workers, whose majority belong to Insaf Student Federation, are being provided food by the party. They said that they are ready to protect their leader even at the “cost their lives”.

