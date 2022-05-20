Ahsan stresses need to promote tolerance in society

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal has stressed the need to promote tolerance in the society that could lead to a vibrant and moderate nation.

Addressing a concluding ceremony of Islamic Conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he urged Ulema, scholars and political leadership to play their role in this regard as rising polarization in society is becoming a major impediment in the development of the country.

The minister said we should promote dialogue to resolve our differences in the society.

He said the same practice should be adopted by Muslim nations to end their internal conflicts.

Ahsan Iqbal said through self-accountability, Muslim Ummah should focus on development instead of pushing their people into wars. He said without empathy it is not possible to resolve conflicts and extremism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022