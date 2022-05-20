Pakistan
COAS visits School of Artillery
20 May, 2022
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the School of Artillery, Nowshera on Thursday and attended annual Commanding Officers’ conference of Artillery Regiment, ISPR said.
According to the military’s media wing, the Army Chief also visited various facilities including War Gaming Arena established to undertake training under simulated battle conditions and to facilitate planning/ conduct of war games/ exercises.
Comments