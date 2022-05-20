Sindh changes timings for intermediate exams

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday announced changing timings for HSC Part I and II examinations in light of the prevailing heat wave. A notification was also issued by the Universities and Boards Department in this regard.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Inter-Provincial Educational Education Ministers held a day earlier, with Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain in the chair.

The committee approved the following timings for Sindh:

Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi: 9 am to 12 pm.

BISE Hyderabad: 8:30 am to 11:30 am.

BISE Mirpurkhas: 8:30 am to 11:30 am.

BISE Shaheed Benazirabad: 8:30 am to 11:30 am.

BISE Larkana: 8:30 am to 11:30 am.

BISE Sukkur: 8:30 am to 11:30 am.

Earlier, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) changed matriculation exams timings from 9 am-12 pm to 08 am-11 am.

Federal Board in that regard has issued directions to affiliated educational institutions, teachers, and students.