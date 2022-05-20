ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The only two options we have

Anjum Ibrahim 20 May, 2022

“We all have our bias even though the more educated we are the less likely to be swayed by our bias…why are you laughing?”

“That altruism does not apply to our politicians. Take the case of some of the highly educated people in PML-N — Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who defends the Sharifs without I am sure having any access to their accounts…”

“And don’t forget he goes to London frequently to frighten the little mouse under the Queen’s chair.”

“Queen?”

“I am using it as a gender neutral term.”

“Queen is not gender neutral — consort is.”

“Anyway he goes to London to convince Nawaz Sharif that his narrative is the truth versus that of Younger Brother and the Most Likely though not the Top of the List Heir……”

“Who else? Parveen Rashid…?”

“Stop this nonsense and change that keyboard and no he is not foreign qualified like Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb and…”

“That shows the love Mian sahib has for Pakistan and all things Pakistani. To select a local qualified man to train and shadow his daughter where ever she goes…”

“Well that is not always a bad thing. Zardari sahib has trained Bilawal.”

“True, anyway we have an expression in Urdu which refers to the educated illiterates and there is no such phrase in English for example…”

“Hmmm, and another interesting thing about Urdu is that we have verbs that indicate having something done from another — karwana (to have something done from someone else), pakarwana (to have someone caught), then there is…”

“Yeah, yeah, but don’t you think the revolving door technocrats that we have had have also shown a penchant for sycophancy?”

“Hmmm, agreed the revolving door needs to be replaced immediately and then locked and…”

“I agree — link it to performance.”

“When performance of elected and unelected has been appallingly poor…”

“Hmmm, so be more mindful you reckon?”

“Well I was going to say isn’t it better to have a qualified no performer than an unqualified non performer.”

“I guess those are the only two options we have.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Nawaz Sharif PMLN Marriyum Aurangzeb PARTLY FACETIOUS

