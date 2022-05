KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday departed for the United States on a private trip.

Well-informed sources told that Sindh’s Chief Minister along with his family has left for US on a private visit via a foreign airline flight.

The Chief Minister would also meet Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who is already in US for the Global Food Security conference, they added.