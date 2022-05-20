KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 105,507 tonnes of cargo comprising 62,397 tonnes of import cargo and 43,110 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 62,397 comprised of 20,754 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,434 tonnes of DAP, 4,363 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 34,846 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 43,110 tonnes comprised of 42,610 tonnes of containerized cargo, 500 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

Some, 4922 containers comprising of 1356 containers import and 3566 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 454 of 20’s and 416 of 40’s loaded while 03 of 20’s and 34 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 714 of 20’s and 952 of 40’s loaded containers while 68 of 20’s and 440 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Thursday.

Around 03 ships, namely, Jolly Perla, Ever Ursula, Bai Lu Zuo have berth at Karachi Port.

Nearly 10 ships namely, Mel Temi, Arman 10, Sea Wolf, Sofia, KMTC Delhi, SSL Bramputra, MT Lahore, Jolly Perla, MT Karachi and Dm Jade have sailed out from Karachi Port.

About 08 cargoes, namely Tralan, Toro, Fairchem Conquest, Oriental Tulip, Wana BHUM, Contship Fox, Precious ACE and Kalixenous were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Trinity Arrow, Star Cepheus, Henrika Schulte and IVS Prestwicks left the Port on Thursday morning, while three more ships, Santander, Wild Hotel and Em Astoria are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 170,973 tonnes, comprising 126,263 tonnes imports cargo and 44,710 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,768` Containers (2,138 TEUs Imports and 2,630 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours .

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, Al-Deebal and Azao & another ship ‘CMA CGM Butterfly’ carrying LNG, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at EETL, PIBT and QICT on Thursday, 19th May-2022.

