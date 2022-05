SINGAPORE: Asia’s cash premiums for 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) dropped on Thursday, plunging to their lowest level in more than two months, hurt by muted buying interests in the physical trade window.

The cash premiums for 380-cst HSFO fell to $4.49 per tonne to Singapore quotes, a level not seen since March 17. They were at $5.16 per tonne a day earlier.