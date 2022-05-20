ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
ASC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
ASL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (8.22%)
AVN 71.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.82%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
GGGL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.81%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.99%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.69%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
PACE 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
PTC 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.72%)
TPLP 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.33%)
TREET 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.3%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.27%)
WAVES 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,273 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 14,897 Decreased By -58.5 (-0.39%)
KSE100 42,983 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.1%)
KSE30 16,350 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares lower

Reuters 20 May, 2022

PARIS: European shares slumped 1.5% on Thursday, stretching declines to the second straight session, as dismal results from big US retailers underlined the hit from surging inflation on the world’s biggest economy.

Tracking US peers, European retailers fell nearly 2% and were the biggest drags on the pan-European STOXX 600 index, which extended declines after a 1% slide on Wednesday.

Losses were broad based, with all major sub-sectors trading in the red.

US stock futures pointed to a fresh sell-off after Target Corp’s quarterly profit halved and Walmart cut its profit view as they struggle with rising fuel and freight costs, while consumers shift their spending away from big-ticket purchases to essentials.

European retailers such as Tesco and Sainsbury had also warned last month of a hit to full-year profits from rising prices.

Nestle, Tesco, Diageo and Unilever fell between 4.5% and 5.5% on Thursday.

“The fact that earnings are being compressed for mid-to-lower tier consumers just tells you inflation is having an impact ... on Europe probably more so than the US because wage expectations are not as good,” said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

“It’s reviving the stories of stagflation, particularly so in the euro zone.” Along with the ongoing stimulus reduction by central banks and concerns about the fallout from the Ukraine war, investors fled to the safety of bonds.

European shares US stock STOXX 600 index Target Corp

Comments

1000 characters

European shares lower

High-profile criminal cases: Apex court bars transfers, new appointments

Subsidy to zero-rated sectors: MoC seeks Rs32bn grant for Power Div

Meeting economic challenges top priority, says Bilawal

Pakistan Steel Mills: Meeting held with pre-qualified bidders, PC

LPTL seeks permanent exemption from IFRS-9

PM issues list of 38 items

4 additional cargoes of LNG, five cargoes of furnace oil arranged

Fuel shortage, technical faults: NPCC confirms 5,000MW power out of system

April CA deficit dips 39pc to $623m MoM

Experts see no major adverse impact on tax collection

Read more stories