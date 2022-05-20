KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (May 19, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
216,369,777 123,740,879 5,569,143,424 3,179,310,701
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 495,130,080 (571,224,916) (76,094,836)
Local Individuals 4,332,915,811 (4,396,593,310) (63,677,498)
Local Corporates 2,256,132,294 (2,116,359,959) 139,772,334
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments