ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
ASC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
ASL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (8.22%)
AVN 71.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.82%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
GGGL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.81%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.99%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.69%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
PACE 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
PTC 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.72%)
TPLP 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.33%)
TREET 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.3%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.27%)
WAVES 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,273 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 14,897 Decreased By -58.5 (-0.39%)
KSE100 42,983 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.1%)
KSE30 16,350 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.06%)
Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
Recorder Report 20 May, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

=================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF May & June 2022
=================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT   SETTLEMENT
=================================================
-               -             -                 -
=================================================

NOTES:

If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates.

In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

