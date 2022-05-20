WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== March 19, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 18-May-22 17-May-22 16-May-22 13-May-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.110634 0.11058 0.110283 0.110791 Euro 0.786043 0.787207 0.781834 0.780373 Japanese yen 0.0057766 0.005774 0.0058176 0.0058297 U.K. pound 0.926325 0.93093 0.920317 0.916722 U.S. dollar 0.746976 0.746805 0.750177 0.751442 Algerian dinar 0.0051331 0.0051201 0.0051333 0.0051369 Australian dollar 0.525423 0.523286 0.516797 0.518345 Botswana pula 0.0614014 0.0610886 0.0609894 0.0613928 Brazilian real 0.150643 0.150353 0.148081 0.147142 Brunei dollar 0.538283 0.536961 0.538745 Canadian dollar 0.581712 0.581896 0.582074 0.58013 Chilean peso 0.000878 0.0008704 0.0008712 0.0008658 Czech koruna 0.0318921 0.0318426 0.031641 0.0315401 Danish krone 0.105624 0.105787 0.105059 Indian rupee 0.0096295 0.0096175 0.0097143 Israeli New Shekel 0.222712 0.222065 0.219414 0.220235 Korean won 0.0005849 0.0005827 0.0005833 0.0005841 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43712 2.43378 2.44357 Malaysian ringgit 0.16998 0.169922 0.170899 Mauritian rupee 0.0172636 0.017275 0.0173579 0.0173716 Mexican peso 0.0374118 0.0374081 0.0373628 0.037303 New Zealand dollar 0.474853 0.472802 0.470098 0.468787 Norwegian krone 0.076969 0.0765096 Omani rial 1.94272 1.94228 1.95105 Peruvian sol 0.198883 0.198617 0.199216 Philippine peso 0.0142422 0.0142371 0.0143071 0.0143443 Polish zloty 0.168698 0.168279 0.167506 0.167549 Qatari riyal 0.205213 0.205166 0.206093 Russian ruble 0.0117515 0.0117528 0.0118241 0.0117818 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199194 0.199148 0.200047 Singapore dollar 0.538283 0.536961 0.538745 South African rand 0.0469532 0.0466756 0.0461947 0.0465847 Swedish krona 0.0750684 0.0747665 0.0745747 0.0743921 Swiss franc 0.7496 0.750068 0.747151 0.751743 Thai baht 0.0215739 0.0215678 0.0216329 Trinidadian dollar 0.110753 0.110598 0.111315 0.111295 U.A.E. dirham 0.203397 0.203351 0.204269 Uruguayan peso 0.0184525 0.0183942 0.0181324 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

