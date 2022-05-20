WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
March 19, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 18-May-22 17-May-22 16-May-22 13-May-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.110634 0.11058 0.110283 0.110791
Euro 0.786043 0.787207 0.781834 0.780373
Japanese yen 0.0057766 0.005774 0.0058176 0.0058297
U.K. pound 0.926325 0.93093 0.920317 0.916722
U.S. dollar 0.746976 0.746805 0.750177 0.751442
Algerian dinar 0.0051331 0.0051201 0.0051333 0.0051369
Australian dollar 0.525423 0.523286 0.516797 0.518345
Botswana pula 0.0614014 0.0610886 0.0609894 0.0613928
Brazilian real 0.150643 0.150353 0.148081 0.147142
Brunei dollar 0.538283 0.536961 0.538745
Canadian dollar 0.581712 0.581896 0.582074 0.58013
Chilean peso 0.000878 0.0008704 0.0008712 0.0008658
Czech koruna 0.0318921 0.0318426 0.031641 0.0315401
Danish krone 0.105624 0.105787 0.105059
Indian rupee 0.0096295 0.0096175 0.0097143
Israeli New Shekel 0.222712 0.222065 0.219414 0.220235
Korean won 0.0005849 0.0005827 0.0005833 0.0005841
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43712 2.43378 2.44357
Malaysian ringgit 0.16998 0.169922 0.170899
Mauritian rupee 0.0172636 0.017275 0.0173579 0.0173716
Mexican peso 0.0374118 0.0374081 0.0373628 0.037303
New Zealand dollar 0.474853 0.472802 0.470098 0.468787
Norwegian krone 0.076969 0.0765096
Omani rial 1.94272 1.94228 1.95105
Peruvian sol 0.198883 0.198617 0.199216
Philippine peso 0.0142422 0.0142371 0.0143071 0.0143443
Polish zloty 0.168698 0.168279 0.167506 0.167549
Qatari riyal 0.205213 0.205166 0.206093
Russian ruble 0.0117515 0.0117528 0.0118241 0.0117818
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199194 0.199148 0.200047
Singapore dollar 0.538283 0.536961 0.538745
South African rand 0.0469532 0.0466756 0.0461947 0.0465847
Swedish krona 0.0750684 0.0747665 0.0745747 0.0743921
Swiss franc 0.7496 0.750068 0.747151 0.751743
Thai baht 0.0215739 0.0215678 0.0216329
Trinidadian dollar 0.110753 0.110598 0.111315 0.111295
U.A.E. dirham 0.203397 0.203351 0.204269
Uruguayan peso 0.0184525 0.0183942 0.0181324
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
