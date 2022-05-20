Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
20 May, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (May 19, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 200.00 201.00 DKK 27.43 27.53
SAUDIA RIYAL 53.00 53.70 NOK 19.80 19.90
UAE DIRHAM 54.00 54.80 SEK 19.49 19.59
EURO 208.00 211.00 AUD $ 137.00 139.00
UK POUND 245.00 249.00 CAD $ 153.00 156.00
JAPANI YEN 1.51905 1.53905 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.60
CHF 199.36 200.36 CHINESE YUAN 29.00 30.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments