Sri Lanka women's team reach Karachi for limited overs series against Pakistan

Sri Lanka women's cricket team reached Karachi on Thursday for a limited-overs series against Pakistan women’s cricket team, involving three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Led by Chamari Athapaththu, the Sri Lankan team arrived in Pakistan on Thursday afternoon via Dubai. The guests were warmly welcomed at Jinnah International Airport, after which the visiting team was escorted to a local hotel under tight security.

After a day of rest, the islanders will hold practice sessions on May 21-23. Three T20Is, exempted from biosecurity restrictions, will be played on May 24, 26, and 28.

Similarly, three ODIs, part of the third edition of the ICC Women's Cricket Championship, will be played on June 1, 3 and 5, respectively.

Sri Lanka series: Two uncapped players included in Women T20I squad

Sri Lanka squad

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Prasadani Weerakkody, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani

Standby players: Kawya Kavindi, Rashmi de Silva, Sathya Sandeepani, Malsha Shehani, Tharika Sewwandi

Pakistani squad

T20I squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan.

ODI squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz.