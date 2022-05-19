ANL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
ASC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
ASL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.02%)
AVN 71.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.99%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
GGGL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.68%)
GGL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.38%)
GTECH 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.81%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
KOSM 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
MLCF 28.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-7.12%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
PTC 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.27%)
SNGP 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.76%)
TELE 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
TPL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
TPLP 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.84%)
TREET 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.03%)
TRG 77.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.43%)
UNITY 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.32%)
WAVES 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
YOUW 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,274 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,895 Decreased By -60.8 (-0.41%)
KSE100 42,962 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.15%)
KSE30 16,360 Decreased By -0.6 (-0%)
It's gonna be all right, Taylor Swift tells NYU graduates at commencement

  • The singer-songwriter received an honorary doctorate from New York University
Reuters 19 May, 2022
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift received an honorary doctorate from New York University on Wednesday and told graduates that everything would be all right, echoing the sentiments of her hit single "Shake It Off."

The 32-year-old urged students to make the most of their choices. "Life can be heavy - especially if you try to carry it all at once... all the grudges, all the updates on your ex.... You get to pick what your life has time and room for."

"I have some good news: It's totally up to you. I have some terrifying news: It's totally up to you," she added, dressed in a purple robe and black mortarboard at the graduation ceremony in Yankee Stadium.

She praised the graduates for taking on the challenge of attending college during a pandemic. "Never be ashamed of trying - effortlessness is a myth," Swift said.

The Grammy winner was among three recipients of honorary degrees from the university. It was the first college degree for Swift, who performed in concert tours while in high school.

NYU offers a course on Taylor Swift, including her evolution as a creative music entrepreneur.

Taylor Swift New York University Commencement

