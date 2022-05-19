ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
Pakistan

CM Sindh briefs PM on security situation in Karachi

Recorder Report 19 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and briefed him on the law and order situation in Sindh and especially on the recent terrorist attacks in Karachi.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Chief Minister Sindh during the meeting gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister on the administrative, law and order situation in the province.

The prime minister was also briefed on the recent terrorist incidents in Karachi. The prime minister said that “we will not allow miscreants to disturb law and order in Karachi” and it was agreed during the meeting that both the federal and provincial governments would work together for the development and prosperity of Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

