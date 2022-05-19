Experts for ensuring flow of water downstream of Kotri

HYDERABAD: The water and fish experts have drawn the attention of the government of Pakistan to ensure the flow of water downstream of Kotri in Indus River and warned that if serious measures in this regard had not been taken, Sindh could face an unimagined loss in the years to come, due to sea erosion.

They recommended that the government of Pakistan, especially the Sindh government must devise a durable policy regarding constant water flow in the Indus River otherwise, a tens of thousands people hinging on the fisheries for their livelihood would be badly affected.

This they said while addressing a seminar organized to mark the World Fish Migration Day (WFMD) on Tuesday at the University of Sindh by the Department of Freshwater Biology and Fisheries to mark the international day.

The experts raised awareness among the masses about the significance of river flow and migratory fish for human lives. They urged the government to save water and fish as per the globally announced theme titled “Connecting Fish, Rivers and People”.

On the occasion, director Centre for Coastal & Deltaic Studies (CCDS), Sindh University Campus Thatta Prof. Dr Mukhtiar Ahmed Mahar said that the first ever awareness program regarding the fish migration had been observed in the department, which will prove beneficial for the conservation of the assets and resources. “The recommendations of this seminar must be shared with the Sindh government for implementation”, he said.

Director Inland Fisheries Sindh Bashir Ahmed Dogar said that Sindh University’s Department of Freshwater Biology and Sindh Fisheries could jointly carry out research and awareness projects for the development of the province and the country.

Deputy Director Inland Fisheries Sindh Khaleeq Ahmed Soomro stated that the initiatives should be taken to ensure research collaboration between the varsity and the Sindh government for the welfare and advancement of fisheries in Sindh.

Professor Dr Anila Naz Soomro said that during her research project in Japan, it was proved that juveniles of shrimp were in a higher population at the tail of rivers that entered into the Sea. “It is therefore, proved that the flow of rivers is most important for the population of aquatic animals for their growth and survival”, she added.

