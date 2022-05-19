ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
ASC 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.79%)
ASL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.89%)
AVN 73.31 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (6.25%)
BOP 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.58%)
FNEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
GGGL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.16%)
GGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.96%)
GTECH 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.98%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.6%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.57%)
KOSM 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.88%)
MLCF 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.29%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.25%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PTC 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.66%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.86%)
TPLP 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.22%)
TREET 30.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.53%)
TRG 76.77 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.02%)
UNITY 23.21 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (6.96%)
WAVES 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.16%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.99%)
BR100 4,277 Increased By 51.3 (1.21%)
BR30 14,956 Increased By 482.5 (3.33%)
KSE100 43,027 Increased By 300.8 (0.7%)
KSE30 16,360 Increased By 114 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Insaf Food Card: KP govt, BoK sign MoU

Recorder Report 19 May, 2022

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Bank of Khyber (BoK) for opening accounts of deserving families for Insaf Food Card announced by it for low income households.

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to launch Insaf Food Card scheme under which net cash would be provided to those people having income less than Rs. 25000 per month for purchasing essential food items.

Under the scheme, initially one million deserving households would be provided Rs. 2100 per month which would cost Rs 25 billion annually. An MOU has also been signed to this end between provincial food department and Bank of Khyber.

The MoU signing ceremony was held here on Wednesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan as chief guest. Besides provincial cabinet members Atif Khan, Shakeel Khan, Fazal Shakoor, Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir, Taj Muhammad Tarand, Mian Khaliq-Ur-Rahman, Riaz Khan, Arif Ahmadzai, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif high ups of food department and Bank of Khyber attended the signing ceremony.

As per MoU, Bank of Khyber will open accounts for eligible households and they would be provided specifically designed Insaf Food Cards. In the areas where BOK branches are not available, amount would be transferred through mobile companies to wallet accounts of deserving people.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that after the Sehat Card Plus Scheme, Food Card was another historic and pro poor project of PTI government through which provincial government has yet fulfilled another commitment made to the people.

He said that under the scheme initially financial support would be extended to one million households of low income in the province at a cost of Rs. 25 billion annually. He said that the scheme would be initiated formally by the first of July this year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

mou Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Bank of Khyber Insaf Food Card

Comments

1000 characters

Insaf Food Card: KP govt, BoK sign MoU

Purported interference in criminal justice system by persons in authority in govt: CJP takes notice; matter to be heard by 5 judges today

‘Missing’ water: no evidence found so far

Hubco seeks exemption from application of IFRS-9 on behalf of all IPPs

Sell-off of various entities: PC retained sale proceeds in ‘violation’ of Ordinance: AGP

PM completes consultation on ‘betterment of economy’: Ahsan

NAC approves FY22 5.97pc provisional growth rate

World Bank to provide additional $12bn to address global food crisis

Non-essential items, luxury goods import: FTO asks FBR to notify enhanced RD rates ‘without delay’

Assets beyond means case: Perpetual arrest warrants for Dar issued

Chief economist PC Dr Zubair resigns

Read more stories