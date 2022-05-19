Countdown for Imran begins, claims PPP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its allies in Punjab are united, and there exists no threat to the present Punjab government led by Hamza Shehbaz after the Supreme Court’s verdict about the defecting lawmakers.

While addressing a news conference on Wednesday, Pakistan People’s Party Punjab Secretary General Hassan Murtaza said that countdown of Imran Khan has started and there is no room for extremism and politics of chaos in the country. He said Imran Khan and his companions are playing a foul game and have no regard for the law and Constitution.

He also criticized Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for putting an end to his politics by not respecting the parliament, torturing Deputy Speaker through his goons and allowing entry to unauthorized persons in the Punjab Assembly.

PML-N Punjab Secretary General Sardar Owais Khan Leghari said they would follow the Constitutional path and focus on service to the masses.

Answering a question, he said state institutions either ECP or Supreme Court decide matters on the basis of evidence only.

PML-N Deputy Speaker Attaullah Tarar said that PTI had tried to mislead ECP in its case, by falsely claiming that during a parliamentary meeting on 1st April, all MPA were communicated to vote for Pervaiz Elahi. “We investigated the matter and found that no such meeting took place, after which PTI had withdrawn their plea,” he said, claiming that a previous decision of the apex court had declared that if the party boycotts the elections, their parliamentarians are at free will to decide who to vote.

