KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 229,226 tonnes of cargo comprising 199,049 tonnes s of import cargo and 30,177 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 199,049 comprised of 65,532 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 468 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,377 tonnes of DAP, 6,139 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 119,533 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 30,177 tonnes comprised of 29,665 tonnes of containerized cargo and 512 tonnes of Rice.

Some, 7231 containers comprising of 4472 containers import and 2759 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1731 of 20’s and 1089 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 281 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 613 of 20’s and 504 of 40’s loaded containers while 178 of 20’s and 480 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Wednesday.

Some 05 ships namely, SSL Brahmaputra, Msc malin, Oel Kedarnath, Kmtc Delhi and Dm jade have berth at Karachi Port.

About 03 ships namely, Friend 3, Leo-I and Wide Hotel have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 03 cargoes namely YM Saturn, Ever Ursula and Tralan were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, seven ships, Lisa, Maersk Pittsburgh, Spirit Of New Delhi, Star Cepheus, IVS Prestwicks, Al-Soor and Santander are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 249,258 tonnes, comprising 206,758 tonnes imports cargo and 42,500 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,371` Containers (1,871 TEUs Imports and 2,500 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, Hampstead, Spirit of New Delhi and EM Astoria & another ship ‘Wide Hotel’ carrying Furnace oil and Containers are expected to take berths at Oil Terminal and Container Terminal on Wednesday, 18th May-2022.

