ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
ASC 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.79%)
ASL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.89%)
AVN 73.31 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (6.25%)
BOP 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.58%)
FNEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
GGGL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.16%)
GGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.96%)
GTECH 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.98%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.6%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.57%)
KOSM 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.88%)
MLCF 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.29%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.25%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PTC 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.66%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.86%)
TPLP 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.22%)
TREET 30.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.53%)
TRG 76.77 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.02%)
UNITY 23.21 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (6.96%)
WAVES 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.16%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.99%)
BR100 4,277 Increased By 51.3 (1.21%)
BR30 14,956 Increased By 482.5 (3.33%)
KSE100 43,027 Increased By 300.8 (0.7%)
KSE30 16,360 Increased By 114 (0.7%)
European shares deepen fall on inflation worries

Reuters 19 May, 2022

PARIS: European shares slipped on Wednesday led by technology stocks as worries about inflation and monetary policy tightening dampened optimism around China’s economic recovery, while shares of UniCredit and Commerzbank rose.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.1% after rising a little more than 3% since Friday.

Technology shares slipped 2.7%, while a fall in copper prices weighed on basic material stocks.

Data on Wednesday showed British consumer price inflation hit 9% in April, its highest level on record, inching closer to the Bank of England’s prediction of above 10% later this year.

“Worries about recession reared up again after UK inflation jumped to the highest level in 40 years,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Landsdown.

Euro zone inflation held steady at a record high 7.4% in April, driven by soaring fuel and food costs, the EU’s statistics agency said, lowering its estimate from a preliminary 7.5%.

The European Central Bank is set to hike rates shortly after ending its bond-buying programme early in the third quarter, with the potential for further hikes in coming quarters, echoing a strategy similar to the US Federal Reserve.

“For the first time overnight index swaps were pricing in that the ECB would hike by more than 100bps by their December meeting,” said Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid.

A rise in optimism on Tuesday, after falling COVID-19 cases in China drove hopes of more economic activity, proved short-lived.

The STOXX 600 is in on course to end lower in May, having marked gains only in March this year. But with a 11% decline year-to-date, the index has still fared better than the S&P 500 and MSCI’s All Country index, which are down more than 14% over the same period.

In earnings, Euronext rose 3.9% on record quarterly revenue. Dutch bank ABN Amro topped profit estimates but shares fell 11.9% as it warned about the impact of the war in Ukraine.

Siemens Gamesa jumped 12.6%, after sources said Siemens Energy is preparing to buy the remaining stake in the wind turbine maker. The stake is worth 3.14 billion euros ($3.31 billion).

Germany’s Commerzbank AG rose 3.1%, while Italy’s UniCredit SpA gained 2% after a report spoke of scheduled merger talks before the potential deal was abandoned because of the Ukraine war.

Holiday group TUI tumbled 12.6% after it announced a share sale to repay elements of a German state bailout it received during the pandemic.

