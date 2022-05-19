KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (May 18, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
349,161,650 182,206,679 8,505,433,131 4,981,457,622
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 534,330,981 (979,333,471) (445,002,489)
Local Individuals 6,321,765,346 (6,183,398,027) 138,367,318
Local Corporates 3,465,930,042 (3,159,294,872) 306,635,171
===============================================================================
