BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 18, 2022). ==================================== BR...
19 May, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 18, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,026.88
High: 43,161.22
Low: 42,508.3
Net Change: 300.82
Volume (000): 117,993
Value (000): 4,807,431
Makt Cap (000) 1,710,667,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,688.52
NET CH (+) 78.47
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,439.79
NET CH (+) 73.52
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,554.43
NET CH (+) 21.56
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,313.72
NET CH (+) 72.97
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,641.00
NET CH (+) 0.70
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,299.85
NET CH (+) 92.46
------------------------------------
As on: 18-May-2022
====================================
