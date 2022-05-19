KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 18, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,026.88 High: 43,161.22 Low: 42,508.3 Net Change: 300.82 Volume (000): 117,993 Value (000): 4,807,431 Makt Cap (000) 1,710,667,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,688.52 NET CH (+) 78.47 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,439.79 NET CH (+) 73.52 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,554.43 NET CH (+) 21.56 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,313.72 NET CH (+) 72.97 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,641.00 NET CH (+) 0.70 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,299.85 NET CH (+) 92.46 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-May-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022