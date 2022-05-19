Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
19 May, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Samba Bank Limited 19-05-2022 12:00
BIPL Securities Limited 19-05-2022 11:30
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 19-05-2022 10:00
The Thal Industries
Corporation Ltd 24-05-2022 18:00
Hashimi Can Company Ltd 24-05-2022 11:30
Baba Farid Sugar Mills Ltd 24-05-2022 17:00
Silkbank Limited 24-05-2022 10:30
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering
Company Ltd 26-05-2022 10:00
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd 26-05-2022 09:00
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments