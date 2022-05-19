KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Samba Bank Limited 19-05-2022 12:00 BIPL Securities Limited 19-05-2022 11:30 Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 19-05-2022 10:00 The Thal Industries Corporation Ltd 24-05-2022 18:00 Hashimi Can Company Ltd 24-05-2022 11:30 Baba Farid Sugar Mills Ltd 24-05-2022 17:00 Silkbank Limited 24-05-2022 10:30 Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering Company Ltd 26-05-2022 10:00 Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd 26-05-2022 09:00 =========================================================

