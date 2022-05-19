ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 19 May, 2022

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Samba Bank Limited                   19-05-2022     12:00
BIPL Securities Limited              19-05-2022     11:30
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd               19-05-2022     10:00
The Thal Industries 
Corporation Ltd                      24-05-2022     18:00
Hashimi Can Company Ltd              24-05-2022     11:30
Baba Farid Sugar Mills Ltd           24-05-2022     17:00
Silkbank Limited                     24-05-2022     10:30
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering
 Company Ltd                         26-05-2022     10:00
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd      26-05-2022     09:00
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

