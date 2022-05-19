Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 31.03.2022 1,632.515 1,185.886 19.99
Lmited 1st Quarter
Awwal Modaraba 09.06.2022 26.05.2022
10.00.A.M. To
EOGM 09.06.2022
