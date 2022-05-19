KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 31.03.2022 1,632.515 1,185.886 19.99 Lmited 1st Quarter Awwal Modaraba 09.06.2022 26.05.2022 10.00.A.M. To EOGM 09.06.2022 ===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022