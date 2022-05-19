Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
19 May, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (May 18, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.82014 0.82371 0.82686 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.92843 0.84314 0.93557 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 1.44757 1.39986 1.45500 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 2.00514 1.93200 2.01957 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.67771 2.58829 2.74843 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
