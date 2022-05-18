ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
Treasury's Yellen says US committed to market-determined exchange rate

AFP 18 May, 2022

BONN: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday the United States was committed to a market-determined exchange rate, after being asked by reporters about recent strengthening of the dollar.

Yellen told reporters ahead of a meeting of G7 finance ministers in Bonn that tighter US monetary policy and risk aversion were factors favoring dollar strength, but having a market-determined exchange rate was "the best regime."

Dollar up after biggest drop in 2 months as Fed’s Powell reaffirms hawkish outlook

"The dollar is a global safe haven. And we tend to experience inflows naturally that push up the dollar in highly uncertain economic times," Yellen said. "So I think it's understandable that the dollar has risen."

Janet Yellen Exchange rate US Treasury Secretary

