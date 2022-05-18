ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
May 18, 2022
Markets

US stocks fall as Target plunges on weak results

AFP 18 May, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks opened significantly lower Wednesday, reversing the prior session’s rally following disappointing Target results that sent shares of the retailer tumbling.

Target, the North American-focused big-box retailer, plunged more than 25 percent after earnings missed expectations despite higher sales.

The company pointed to the hit from higher operating costs in results that echoed those of bigger rival Walmart, which had an ugly day on Tuesday after also citing profit pressures.

The weak results come in a market already buffeted by recession fears as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to counter inflation.

US stocks rally following solid April retail sales data

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.3 percent at 32,229.54.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 1.5 percent to 4,026.12, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.8 percent to 11,769.95.

Among other companies reporting results, home-improvement retailer Lowe’s declined 2.2 percent, while the discount company TJX gained 7.8 percent.

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Dow Jones Industrial Average

