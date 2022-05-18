ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
ASC 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.79%)
ASL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.89%)
AVN 73.31 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (6.25%)
BOP 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.58%)
FNEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
GGGL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.16%)
GGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.96%)
GTECH 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.98%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.6%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.57%)
KOSM 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.88%)
MLCF 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.29%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.25%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PTC 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.66%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.86%)
TPLP 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.22%)
TREET 30.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.53%)
TRG 76.77 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.02%)
UNITY 23.21 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (6.96%)
WAVES 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.16%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.99%)
BR100 4,277 Increased By 51.3 (1.21%)
BR30 14,956 Increased By 482.5 (3.33%)
KSE100 43,027 Increased By 300.8 (0.7%)
KSE30 16,360 Increased By 114 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Losses on Wall Street deepen, Dow -2.3%, Nasdaq -3.0%

AFP Updated 18 May, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were back in the red Wednesday, with poor results from retailer Target underscoring worries about corporate profits as companies navigate an inflationary environment.

After Tuesday’s rally, all three major indices were decisively negative near midday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 2.3 percent at 31,920.99.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 2.6 percent to 3,981.19, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slumped 3.0 percent to 11,625.08.

Target, the North American-focused big-box retailer, plunged around 25 percent after earnings missed expectations despite higher sales.

The company pointed to the hit from higher operating costs in results that echoed those of bigger rival Walmart, which had an ugly day Tuesday after also citing profit pressures.

US stocks rally following solid April retail sales data

Earnings at Target “collapsed” in the quarter, said Neil Saunders, analyst at GlobalData.

“One of the factors behind the profit decline is a shift away from discretionary to non-discretionary categories like food and household goods,” Saunders said in a note. “The latter are lower margin and this change in the sales mix negatively impacts profits.”

The weak results come in a market already buffeted by recession fears as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to counter inflation.

Among other companies reporting results, home-improvement retailer Lowe’s sank 5.2 percent, while the discount company TJX gained 9.0 percent.

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Dow Jones Industrial Average

Comments

1000 characters

Losses on Wall Street deepen, Dow -2.3%, Nasdaq -3.0%

Currency's collapse continues: Rupee closes at 198.39 in inter-bank market, crosses 200 in open

KSE-100 rises 0.7%, breaches 43,000 point barrier once again

Treasury's Yellen says US committed to market-determined exchange rate

FM Bilawal meets US counterpart Antony Blinken, discusses bilateral ties

Pakistan, IMF begin crucial talks in Doha as economy stumbles

Hoarding by exporters contributing to rupee's fall, dealers say

OctaFx, Easy Forex: SBP issues advisory against 'illegal offshore foreign exchange trading platforms'

ECP postpones verdict on dissident PTI MPAs

Imran Khan says will announce long march schedule in Multan rally

Indian Supreme Court frees convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Read more stories