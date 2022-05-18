ANL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.36%)
May 18, 2022
Mushfiqur milestone as Bangladesh reach 385-3 at lunch

AFP 18 May, 2022

CHITTAGONG: Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das continued to dominate Sri Lanka in the first Test on Wednesday, batting unscathed through to lunch as Bangladesh edged towards a lead on the fourth day in Chittagong.

The pair took their unbroken fourth-wicket stand to 165 with Mushfiqur on 85 and Liton 88 as Bangladesh reached 385-3 at the interval, trailing Sri Lanka’s first innings 397 runs by just 12 runs.

Mushfiqur became the first Bangladesh batsman to pass 5,000 Test runs during the session.

He needed 15 runs to reach the milestone when starting the day’s play on 53, but was frustrated for half an hour as play was delayed by a wet outfield before Bangladesh resumed on 318-3.

Bangladesh’s Shakib returns for Sri Lanka Test

Mushfiqur reached the mark when he nudged Asitha Fernando towards fine-leg for two runs, to cheers from a sparse crowd at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Mushfiqur’s team-mate Tamim Iqbal could have pipped him to 5,000 Test runs on the third day, but retired hurt on 133 – 19 runs short.

Liton, who replaced Tamim at the crease and had been unbeaten on 54 overnight, batted with ease and has scored 10 fours so far after occupying the crease for 188 balls.

Sri Lanka chose to review when a leg-before appeal against Liton on 84 off Ramesh Mendis was turned down, but technology confirmed the on-field umpire’s decision that the ball was missing leg stump.

