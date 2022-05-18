ANL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.27%)
ASC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.58%)
ASL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.47%)
AVN 73.23 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (6.13%)
BOP 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.71%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.34%)
FNEL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.49%)
GGGL 12.14 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (6.49%)
GGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.96%)
GTECH 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (7.42%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.85%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.96%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.81%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
PACE 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.62%)
PIBTL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.33%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PTC 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.22%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
SNGP 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.56%)
TELE 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.88%)
TPL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (8.11%)
TPLP 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (6.14%)
TREET 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.17%)
TRG 77.01 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.34%)
UNITY 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.61%)
WAVES 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.37%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.38%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.99%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 55.9 (1.32%)
BR30 14,944 Increased By 471 (3.25%)
KSE100 43,059 Increased By 332.7 (0.78%)
KSE30 16,373 Increased By 126.2 (0.78%)
Nikkei closes at 2-week high after retail sales data lifts Wall Street

Reuters 18 May, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei rose to its highest close in nearly two weeks on Wednesday, with technology heavyweights leading the rally, after Wall Street closed sharply higher overnight on strong retail sales data.

The Nikkei share average closed 0.94% higher at 26,911.20 after briefly crossing the 27,000 level. It marked its highest close since May 6, as well as fourth straight session of gains. The broader Topix rose 0.96% to 1,884.69.

Wall Street finished sharply higher overnight, lifted by Apple, Tesla and other megacap growth stocks, after strong April retail sales data eased worries about slowing economic growth.

“US retail sales were firm despite tightening monetary policy, which lifted the stock market. Japanese markets followed that but this seems to be a short-term rebound,” said Ikuo Mitsui, a fund manager at Aizawa Securities.

“There will be concerns whether the Federal Reserve can make a soft landing as they maintain their hawkish stance.

The market will remain volatile for a while.“ Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron provided the biggest boost to the Nikkei, rising 2.86%, followed by information technology services provider NTT Data, which jumped 4.35%, and camera and audio equipment maker Sony Group, gaining 2.95%.

Renesas Electronics rose 3.73% after the chip maker said it would invest 90 billion yen ($697.35 million) in a shuttered factory to produce semiconductors.

Japan’s Nikkei rises ahead of US inflation data

Soy sauce maker Kikkoman fell 3.33% and was the biggest drag on the Nikkei, followed by Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing, which slipped 0.33%.

There were 165 advancers on the Nikkei index against 57 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 1.33 billion, compared with the average 1.25 billion in the past 30 days.

