ANL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.36%)
ASC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.58%)
ASL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.47%)
AVN 73.23 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (6.13%)
BOP 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.71%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.34%)
FNEL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.49%)
GGGL 12.14 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (6.49%)
GGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.96%)
GTECH 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (7.31%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.85%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.96%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.81%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
PACE 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.62%)
PIBTL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.33%)
PRL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
PTC 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.39%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
SNGP 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.56%)
TELE 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.48%)
TPL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (8.11%)
TPLP 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (6.33%)
TREET 30.58 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.93%)
TRG 77.39 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.84%)
UNITY 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.52%)
WAVES 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.97%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.38%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.99%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 55.7 (1.32%)
BR30 14,934 Increased By 460.2 (3.18%)
KSE100 43,056 Increased By 329.7 (0.77%)
KSE30 16,369 Increased By 122.9 (0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish lira slides for 10th day with little standing in the way

Reuters 18 May, 2022

ANKARA: The Turkish lira weakened on Wednesday for a 10th straight session towards December’s record lows, hit by concerns about an economy burdened by soaring inflation, a widening current account deficit and the policy response.

The lira dipped to 15.95 against the dollar by 0711 GMT, easing 0.3% on the day. It has lost 17% of its value this year, with a 7.5% decline since the latest bout of weakness began on May 5.

The December lira crisis was triggered by a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts and Commerzbank said there was no limit to how much the lira might depreciate, with inflation to continue accelerating as long as monetary policy allows it to.

“There are no ‘fair’ levels at which this process might end,” the bank said in a note. With the lira now close to the 16 level against the dollar, market participants are questioning the sustainability of what they see as a state-sector managed exchange-rate policy, and economic policies generally. “Foreigners are not very active in the market.

The foreign exchange demand of institutions is very high,“ said a treasury desk trader at one bank, with forex supply only coming from the state sector and with high forex demand for energy imports.

“The global demand for dollar is also very high, supply chains are problematic. External conditions are not in favour of Turkey,” the trader added. Turkey’s 5-year credit default swaps (CDS), the cost of insuring against default, hit a record high of 718 basis points this week, IHS Markit data showed.

Turkish lira trims some losses after falling 2pc

On Tuesday they ended around 699-709. Concerns have also surfaced regarding Turkey’s objections to Finland and Sweden joining NATO, although both countries have voiced optimism that common ground can be found to overcome the objections.

Bankers generally do not expect a sharp decline in the short term similar to the one in December, which saw the lira plummet to 18.4 against the dollar to end the year down 44%.

But they say there is a “great” risk of further depreciation if there are no new foreign currency inflows in the medium to long term to support the lira.

The currency remained relatively stable in the first months of the year, largely thanks to a government scheme that protects lira deposits against depreciation, as well as the central bank meeting the market’s forex needs through its reserves.

The war in Ukraine began to exert pressure on the lira in March as Western sanctions on Russia sent energy prices soaring, pushing up Turkey’s already hefty import bill.

Turkish lira

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish lira slides for 10th day with little standing in the way

Pakistan, IMF begin crucial talks in Doha

MoC asked to come up with creative strategy

Impact of oil subsidy explained

Govt allows import of 0.2MMTs of urea

Govt sacks IG Sindh Mushtaq Mahar

PM Shehbaz assures govt's assistance in polio eradication

PD all set to share ‘reform plan’ with IMF

FY22 budget deficit likely to stand at 9pc of GDP — highest-ever in country’s history

PM skips WEF meet; Bilawal to represent country

Telecom industry attracts $6.1bn FDI in less than 4 years

Read more stories