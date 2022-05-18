ANL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.27%)
PM Shehbaz assures govt's assistance in polio eradication

  • Pakistan has reported three cases of polio after a gap of 15 months
BR Web Desk 18 May, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, chairing a meeting of the National Task Force on Polio Eradication in Islamabad on Wednesday, called for collective efforts to eradicate polio from Pakistan.

The PM voiced his concerns on the detection of recent polio cases in the country and said that the federal government will extend every possible assistance and cooperation to combat the disease.

Polio drive from 23rd

He added that all stakeholders including federal departments, provincial governments and international organizations have rendered valuable services for eradication of polio from the country.

Pakistan recently reported three cases of polio North Waziristan after a gap of 15 months. A seven-day campaign is planned from May 23 till May 29 in which more than 1.3 million children under five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops, a health department spokesman said.

As many as 4869 teams will administer the vaccine to children while other arrangements are being finalized rapidly to accomplish 100 percent targets of the campaign, he added.

