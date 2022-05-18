ANL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.75%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
ASL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.49%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
FNEL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.49%)
GGGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
GGL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5%)
GTECH 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.82%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.82%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.38%)
MLCF 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.76%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.83%)
PRL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.26%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.91%)
SNGP 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.18%)
TELE 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.55%)
TPL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.83%)
TPLP 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.58%)
TREET 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1%)
TRG 76.75 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.99%)
UNITY 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.92%)
WAVES 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.33%)
BR100 4,265 Increased By 40.3 (0.95%)
BR30 14,809 Increased By 335.4 (2.32%)
KSE100 42,991 Increased By 264.5 (0.62%)
KSE30 16,353 Increased By 106.9 (0.66%)
Spot gold may seek support at $1,797 before rising

Reuters 18 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may seek a support at $1,797 per ounce, before rising again.

The rise from the Monday low of $1,786.60 consists of five small waves.

Such a structure suggests an extension of the gains above the Tuesday high of $1,835.99. The wave 2 ended around $1,797, which serves as an ultimate target of the current drop.

A further fall below $1,787 may confirm the continuation of the downtrend towards $1,763.

Spot gold may rise more into $1,840-$1,849 range

Resistance is at $1,813, a break above which may lead to a gain into $1,823-$1,840 range.

On the daily chart, a long-shadowed hammer forming on Monday has not been confirmed as a reversal pattern. Gold may retrace further into the lower shadow of the hammer.

The fall may end around $1,791. A further drop could be extended into $1,749-$1,775 range.

Gold Spot gold bullion

