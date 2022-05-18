ANL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.56%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
ASL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.42%)
AVN 72.35 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (4.86%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
GGGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
GGL 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.74%)
GTECH 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.71%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.97%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
KOSM 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.38%)
MLCF 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.43%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.83%)
PRL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.26%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.91%)
SNGP 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
TELE 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.26%)
TPL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.83%)
TPLP 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.58%)
TREET 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.17%)
TRG 76.75 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.99%)
UNITY 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.15%)
WAVES 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.91%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By 41.3 (0.98%)
BR30 14,811 Increased By 337.3 (2.33%)
KSE100 42,977 Increased By 250.8 (0.59%)
KSE30 16,346 Increased By 99.5 (0.61%)
May 18, 2022
Indian shares extend gains to third day, global slowdown concerns linger

Reuters 18 May, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, helped by gains in some financial and IT stocks, even as investors fretted about the impact of interest rate hikes on global economic growth.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.67% at 16,368.30, as of 0354 GMT, with most major sub-indexes trading in positive territory, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.44% to 54,554.89. Telecom operator Bharti Airtel rose 1.6% and was among the top percentage gainers on the Nifty 50.

The company late on Tuesday reported a 22.3% jump in fourth-quarter revenue.

Bajaj Finance and Infosys were also among the top gainers on the Nifty 50, rising more than 1% each.

Cigarettes-to-hotel conglomerate ITC was down 0.15%, while airline operator InterGlobe Aviation Ltd rose 4.2%, ahead of their quarterly earnings results.

Indian shares settle higher

Nifty’s IT index advanced the most among sub-indexes, rising 1.3%.

Broader Asia struggled to carry recent gains, as worries about surging inflation and the drag from rate rises crept back in to the global growth outlook.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday pledged that the US central bank would ratchet interest rates as high as needed to kill a surge in inflation.

