ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
ASL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.42%)
AVN 72.39 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.91%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
CNERGY 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.58%)
FNEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.16%)
GGGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
GGL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.59%)
GTECH 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.47%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.6%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.42%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.83%)
PRL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PTC 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.09%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.91%)
SNGP 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.37%)
TELE 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.22%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.73%)
TPLP 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.54%)
TREET 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.33%)
TRG 76.90 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.19%)
UNITY 22.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.12%)
WAVES 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.33%)
BR100 4,274 Increased By 48.6 (1.15%)
BR30 14,857 Increased By 383.9 (2.65%)
KSE100 43,043 Increased By 316.8 (0.74%)
KSE30 16,377 Increased By 130.3 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares climb for fourth day, Fortescue gains on leadership changes

Reuters 18 May, 2022

Australian shares rose for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, lifted by mining and technology stocks, while miner Fortescue Metals jumped after it announced the return of its founder Andrew Forrest to oversee the iron ore business.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 1.2% to 7,195.5 by 0031 GMT.

In other key global markets, Japan’s Nikkei was up 1.4% at 27,034 and S&P 500 E-minis futures were up 0.06% Global sentiment improved on signs of demand revival in top consumer China as COVID-19 curbs were set to ease in Shanghai, while US growth stocks showed strength after April retail sales eased worries of a economic slowdown.

Nevertheless, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that interest rates would be hiked as much as required to combat surging inflation, a trend other geographies are expected to follow.

Export-reliant miners emerged as the top gainers on the Australian benchmark, climbing over 2% on higher iron ore prices.

Sector giants BHP Group, Rio Tinto climbed 3.1% and 2.5%, respectively.

Australia shares end higher on banks; Brambles soars on deal talks

Fortescue Metals Group, the world’s fourth-largest iron ore miner, climbed near 1% after announcing management changes including the return of its billionaire founder Andrew Forrest as the group’s executive chairman, to specifically oversee the group’s iron ore business.

Technology stocks added nearly 1%, hitting their highest in a week, as they tracked overnight gains on Wall Street.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc. and Xero Ltd gained 3.7% and 0.4%, respectively. Financials shed 0.1%, with two of the four so-called “Big Four” banks trading in the negative territory.

Energy stocks jumped close to a percent on higher oil prices, with sector major Santos Ltd marginally edging up. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% to 11,197.6 points by 0031 GMT.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares climb for fourth day, Fortescue gains on leadership changes

MoC asked to come up with creative strategy

Impact of oil subsidy explained

Govt allows import of 0.2MMTs of urea

Govt sacks IG Sindh Mushtaq Mahar

IMF talks to begin today at Doha

PD all set to share ‘reform plan’ with IMF

FY22 budget deficit likely to stand at 9pc of GDP — highest-ever in country’s history

PM skips WEF meet; Bilawal to represent country

Telecom industry attracts $6.1bn FDI in less than 4 years

Increasing FDI govt’s top priority, PM tells Chinese businesspeople

Read more stories