HONG KONG: Hong Kong equities opened higher on Wednesday, extending Wall Street’s rally on positive retail sales in the US.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.35 percent, or 71.71 points, to 20,674.23.

Hong Kong stocks close higher

The Shanghai Composite Index opened up 0.07 percent, or 2.19 points, to 3,095.89, and the mainland’s second exchange, the Shenzhen Composite Index, saw a bump of 0.11 percent, or 2.18, to 1,942.23.