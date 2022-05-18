Imran says SC verdict has saved ‘moral values’

KOHAT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday thanked the Supreme Court of Pakistan, saying the apex court verdict has saved the moral values in Pakistan.

He appealed to the apex court to hear the corruption cases of the Sharif family. He said his party only wants general elections and would not accept what he called ‘imported government from America’.

Addressing a big public meeting in Kohat on Tuesday, he said he was not delivering a political speech to the rally but ‘preaching the real Islam of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to adopt the right path and to end the slavery’.

He said ‘imported government’ has received message that the petrol and diesel prices must be increased but it is frightened because being between a lion and an ocean. He alleged that PM is an expert in polishing the boots of ‘establishment’ and the USA.

Imran Khan claimed that PM Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Asif Zardari were asking the USA to give some dollars to stop Imran Khan from coming in power again. And, USA will support them on conditions of obedience and slavery, he said.

He alleged that ‘Charry Blossom government’ has ruined the national economy despite their claims of having a classical experience to run the country positively.

“Shehbaz Sharif is only expert at polishing boots, that too the military and US ones. Now, they will go to US and beg more money by saying that if you (the US) don’t support us, Imran Khan will come back in power.”

“PM Shehbaz Sharif desperately wanted to become the prime minister as he never came into power before unlike Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

Imran Khan said he did not impose lockdown during the coronavirus epidemic but ‘stooges’ pressurized to impose lockdown and gave threats of registering an FIR against him.

He said his government started dams in the country after a 50 years gap. He said he will give a call to the nation to come to Islamabad this month.

PTI Chairman said General Pervez Musharraf did not resist and accepted the USA’s demands to join the war on terror wrongly, as that was not a war of Pakistan. He said the sitting government has no courage not to give airbases to the US and their ‘Kanpain Tangti Hain’ as they are weak rulers.

He said this is not now a Pakistan of Changa Manga because PTI did not buy any ‘Lota’. He cursed the money that was gained by the Lotas for selling their loyalties.

Imran Khan went on to say that Asif Ali Zardari is enjoying the situation as PML-N is being criticised by the people for record inflation.

“People used to say that Shehbaz Sharif gets up at 7 in the morning and does great work,” he said and asked where is he now when the inflation is surging. He said the present rulers asked him to impose lockdown during his government, while Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticized him for not imposing lockdown in the country.