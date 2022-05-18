Shell Pakistan inaugurates hostel at NHMP training college

KARACHI: The Commandant Police Training College DIG Mahboob Aslam and the Chief Executive and Managing Director of Shell Pakistan Limited, Waqar Siddiqui, inaugurated a trainees hostel at National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Training College Sheikhupura with the capacity of 100 drivers. Shell Pakistan constructs the hostel under the supervision of Commandant Training College, DIG Mahboob Aslam.

The Commandant Police Training College DIG Mahboob Aslam, Deputy Commandant Taimoor Khan, CPO Training Nasim Shah, Shell Pakistan officials and NHMP officers were present at the ceremony. Over the past 12 years, the training facility has trained more than 2000 Shell Pakistan drivers in 212 batches. The institute offers Defensive Driving Course that Shell accredits. The NH&MP training college has a trainee’s hostel that accommodates drivers for the duration of the training program.

While speaking with participants, DIG Mahboob Aslam said there was a pressing need for additional accommodation for trainees’ drivers. This hostel will allow more trainees to benefit from the state-of-the-art training at NHMP training college. DIG Mahboob Aslam said the generous contribution of Shell Pakistan marks a step forward for institutional commitment to road safety in Pakistan. We are grateful for this continuous support of NHMP by Shell Pakistan.

At the ceremony, the Chief Executive and Managing Director of Shell Pakistan Limited, Waqar Siddiqui, stated, “We are honoured and proud to play a part in this integral project with NHMP that positively impacts safety on roads in our country. Transportation of hydrocarbons by road forms the backbone of the oil industry in Pakistan. Shell Pakistan continues to work with local authorities to improve industry standards for transportation safety. National Highways and Motorway Police is a strategic partner of Shell Pakistan Limited in the overall driver training framework.”