ANL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3%)
ASL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
AVN 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.88%)
BOP 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
FNEL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.17%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.89%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.83%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.71%)
PTC 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.77%)
TELE 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TREET 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 75.25 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.09%)
UNITY 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
WAVES 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.44%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,225 Increased By 5.5 (0.13%)
BR30 14,473 Increased By 97.3 (0.68%)
KSE100 42,726 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 33.5 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shell Pakistan inaugurates hostel at NHMP training college

Press Release 18 May, 2022

KARACHI: The Commandant Police Training College DIG Mahboob Aslam and the Chief Executive and Managing Director of Shell Pakistan Limited, Waqar Siddiqui, inaugurated a trainees hostel at National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Training College Sheikhupura with the capacity of 100 drivers. Shell Pakistan constructs the hostel under the supervision of Commandant Training College, DIG Mahboob Aslam.

The Commandant Police Training College DIG Mahboob Aslam, Deputy Commandant Taimoor Khan, CPO Training Nasim Shah, Shell Pakistan officials and NHMP officers were present at the ceremony. Over the past 12 years, the training facility has trained more than 2000 Shell Pakistan drivers in 212 batches. The institute offers Defensive Driving Course that Shell accredits. The NH&MP training college has a trainee’s hostel that accommodates drivers for the duration of the training program.

While speaking with participants, DIG Mahboob Aslam said there was a pressing need for additional accommodation for trainees’ drivers. This hostel will allow more trainees to benefit from the state-of-the-art training at NHMP training college. DIG Mahboob Aslam said the generous contribution of Shell Pakistan marks a step forward for institutional commitment to road safety in Pakistan. We are grateful for this continuous support of NHMP by Shell Pakistan.

At the ceremony, the Chief Executive and Managing Director of Shell Pakistan Limited, Waqar Siddiqui, stated, “We are honoured and proud to play a part in this integral project with NHMP that positively impacts safety on roads in our country. Transportation of hydrocarbons by road forms the backbone of the oil industry in Pakistan. Shell Pakistan continues to work with local authorities to improve industry standards for transportation safety. National Highways and Motorway Police is a strategic partner of Shell Pakistan Limited in the overall driver training framework.”

Shell Pakistan Limited NHMP training college

Comments

1000 characters

Shell Pakistan inaugurates hostel at NHMP training college

Impact of oil subsidy explained

Govt allows import of 0.2MMTs of urea

IMF talks to begin today at Doha

PD all set to share ‘reform plan’ with IMF

FY22 budget deficit likely to stand at 9pc of GDP — highest-ever in country’s history

PM skips WEF meet; Bilawal to represent country

Telecom industry attracts $6.1bn FDI in less than 4 years

Increasing FDI govt’s top priority, PM tells Chinese businesspeople

Votes of dissident MPs cannot be counted: SC

NA, Punjab assemblies ‘now stand dissolved’: Fawad

Read more stories