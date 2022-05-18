Balochistan and Karachi: Sanjrani, Siraj concerned over surge in terrorism

LAHORE: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani met Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq along with Senator Prince Ahmed Umar Ahmedzai and Senator Naseebullah Bazai here on Tuesday.

Muslim League-Zia President Ijazul Haq also called on Sirajul Haq separately on the same day. JI vice-emir Mian Aslam and Director JI Foreign Affairs Asif Luqman Qazi were also present on occasions.

According to media cell of JI at Mansoora, talking to the Senate chairman, the JI chief expressed concern over increase in terrorist incidents in Balochistan, Karachi and other parts of the country.

Both leaders agreed the enemies of Pakistan wanted to destabilize the country. They expressed grief over the loss of innocent lives, showed sympathies to the families of the victims and called upon the government to ensure compensation to the families.

Sirajul Haq highlighted the need for the implementation of the National Action Plan according to its spirit to defeat the menace of terrorism.

Talking to Ijazul Haq, Sirajul Haq said the country was heading towards anarchy and the way to end the prevailing crises was the start of national dialogue. He said the political parties should display seriousness and come to the table to introduce electoral reforms.

He said the successive governments went to the IMF to get loans, claiming the stability would be achieved through the packages but the nation witnessed the so-called programs rather proved fatal to the economy. This government, he added, also knocked the door of the lending agency days after coming into power. He said the JI would lodge protest demonstrations if the government increased prices of petrol and electricity to get installment from the IMF. He said the government should revisit the agreements with the IMF. He asked the government to abolish the VIPs culture, non-developmental expenditures and eliminate riba. He said the government should introduce Islamic model of economy to put the country on track. He said the three parties badly exposed and failed to provide relief to the masses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022