CM takes notice of illegal construction in Murree

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has sought a report about the illegal construction of buildings during his visit to Murree. The CM also inspected civic amenities besides visiting THQ hospital where he inquired after patients and shook hands with children in their ward. He directed to ensure the availability of doctor in the vaccination center along with increasing the number of paramedics there.

The CM directed to further improve cleanliness arrangements adding that the shortage of doctors would be fulfilled and dialysis machine would also be brought into working conditions.

While directing to make every effort to treat the patients, the CM shook hands with children sitting in the hospital veranda and inquired the parents about children’s health and education. He expressed indignation over muddled encroachments around the hospital and directed an inquiry about it.

Moreover, while chairing a meeting, the CM directed to provide a water recycling plan to overcome the water shortage in Murree.

He directed to hold an inquiry about the construction of illegal buildings and demanded details of buildings constructed without approved maps or authority’s permission. He also announced the restoration of the Iqbal Library and revamping of the expressway. Similarly, walking street and ‘Pindi Point’ would also be restored along with restoration and beautification of link roads and street lights; he added and emphasized that special attention should be paid to solid waste management. Infrastructure and standard of municipal services should be improved; he stressed and added that the general bus stand should be restored by June.

Commissioner Rawalpindi briefed about Murree’s improvement plan. It was stated that some of the 600 buildings constructed during the last four years have been built without maps.

